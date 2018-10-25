Orlando Bloom to read bedtime story on 'CBeebies'

Cast member Orlando Bloom attends the premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" in Los Angeles on May 18, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Orlando Bloom arrives on the red carpet at the 71st Annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

British actor Orlando Bloom has signed on to read a children's bedtime story on the BBC's "CBeebies" program. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Lord of the Rings and The Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom is to read a story on the British children's program, CBeebies, on Nov. 9.

The actor will narrate We Are Together, a picture book about the importance of friends and family, the BBC said in a press release. It was written and illustrated by Britta Teckentrup.

"Through my travels as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, I've met children in countries all over the world, and witnessed firsthand how storytelling between adults and young children helps cement their bond. Children light up when being taken on imaginary adventures through storytelling, and it helps their creativity grow. It was great to be a part of CBeebies Bedtime Stories," Bloom said in a statement Wednesday.

Past CBeebies celebrity readers include Richard Armitage, Ewan McGregor, Tom Hardy, Elton John, Chris Evans, George Ezra, Suranne Jones, Dolly Parton, Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Ennis-Hill and David Tennant.