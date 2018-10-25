Meghan King Edmonds praises Jim on 4th anniversary: 'My better half'

Meghan King Edmonds (L), pictured with Jim Edmonds, penned a sweet post to the retired MLB star on their wedding anniversary. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Meghan King Edmonds had nothing but praise for husband Jim Edmonds on their fourth wedding anniversary.

The 34-year-old television personality penned a sweet post to the retired MLB star while celebrating the occasion Wednesday.

"Happy fourth anniversary to my husband who supports me in everything I do (especially now with my insane schedule of all my new projects), loves me so deeply, and provides for my family and me," Edmonds captioned a slideshow of photos.

"We've been through more in four years of marriage than most do in 20 and it's only made us stronger. Here's to my better half, I love you," she wrote.

Edmonds is parent to 23-month-old daughter Aspen and 4-month-old twin sons Hayes and Hart with Jim. She gave an update on her baby boys on their four-month birthday this month.

"A few days late but my babies are 4 months old! Talking and smiling, sleeping through the night, rolling over on occasion!" the star captioned a slideshow of her sons.

"Hart on left is wirey, loves to laugh, needs mommy wayyyy too often, active, and the exact same length as his brother. Hayes on right is very laid back, very happy, sucks his thumb, rarely needs mommy, proud of the noises he makes, and 2.5 lbs bigger than his twin brother!" she shared.

Edmonds is known for starring in Seasons 10-12 of the Bravo series Real Housewives of Orange County.