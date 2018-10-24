Trending Stories

Tracy Chapman sues Nicki Minaj over 'Sorry' sample
WWE Raw: Roman Reigns has leukemia, out indefinitely
WWE stars react to Roman Reigns' battle with leukemia: 'He will win'
Vogue apologizes for Kendall Jenner's 'afro' hairstyle
Amy Schumer expecting first child with husband Chris Fischer

Photo Gallery

 
'Roseanne' turns 30: The cast through the years

Latest News

Celine Dion poses with twin sons on their birthday: 'My sweet boys'
Jackpot! Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.6B sold in S.C.
Republicans hold cash lead over Dems in final push to midterms
WWE Smackdown: Becky Lynch ambushes Charlotte Flair
South Korean businessmen request visit to Kaeseong complex
 
Back to Article
/