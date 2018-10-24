WWE Smackdown: Becky Lynch ambushes Charlotte Flair

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Charlotte Flair addressed footage of Becky Lynch confronting and fighting her at the WWE performance center Tuesday on Smackdown.

Lynch, the Smackdown Women's Champion, was reported on Sunday to have started a fight with Flair while she spoke to a group of female NXT superstars at the performance center in Orlando. NXT is WWE's developmental brand.

The footage featured Flair giving advice to the WWE hopefuls before Lynch arrived and said she should be giving advice due to being champion. Lynch, after exchanging a few words, ambushed Flair and struck her former best friend-turned-bitter enemy as the NXT stars broke up the fight.

Flair, when discussing the footage on Smackdown, called Lynch's actions unforgivable.

"You disrespected the foundation that got us to where we are today," she said about Lynch making a scene at the performance center.

"When I win back my Smackdown Women's Championship, I won't just be standing over a defeated opponent. I'll be standing over a friend who lost her way," Flair continued.

Lynch and Flair will collide in a Last Women Standing Match on Sunday at WWE Evolution, the company's first-ever all-woman pay-per-view event.

Also on Smackdown, WWE Champion AJ Styles once again teamed up with his future opponent Daniel Bryan to take on The Usos in a tag team match. The bout was a rematch from the 1,000th episode of Smackdown where Styles and Bryan lost.

Styles and Bryan, despite working better as a team this time around, were still unable to defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso. The match came to an end after Styles accidentally hit Bryan with a Pele Kick that was meant for Jey who was able to avoid it. This gave Jimmy the chance to nail Styles with a Big Splash for the victory.

Backstage, Bryan was unconvinced that Styles hit him on accident. Styles defends his WWE Championship against Bryan at Crown Jewel on Nov. 2.

Other moments on Smackdown included Big Show and Smackdown Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro laying waste to The New Day; Asuka, Naomi and other participants in the WWE Evolution Battle Royale getting into a huge brawl; Randy Orton defeating Jeff Hardy; and The Miz taking on returning legend Rey Mysterio after Mysterio was a guest on Miz TV.

The match was made between The Miz and Mysterio by Smackdown general manager Paige after the A-lister attacked Mysterio for disrespecting Miz TV. Mysterio won the match after landing his 619 and pinning Miz for the three count.