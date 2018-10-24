"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Alex Borstein appears backstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan.

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 is set to premiere on Dec. 5, Amazon announced on Wednesday alongside a new trailer.

The clip features Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) continuing to pursue her dreams of being a stand-up comedian alongside her manager Susie (Alex Borstein).

Midge still grapples with telling her family what she does at night and continues to encounter pushback over being a female comedian.

"Comedy is fueled by disappointment and humiliation. Now who the hell does that describe more than women?" Midge says onstage.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, takes place in the 1950s and also stars Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen and Kevin Pollak.

The Amazon streaming series dominated at the Emmy Awards, receiving 14 nominations and winning eight including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Brosnahan and Outstanding Comedy Series.