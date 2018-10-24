Sandra Bernhard is set to guest-star on Starz's "Sweetbitter." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Sandra Bernhard will be guest starring on Season 2 of Starz original series Sweetbitter, starring Ella Purnell.

Bernhard is set to portray Maddie Glover, the driven and unapologetic head chef and owner of the Sweetbitter restaurant who is in charge of a global food empire, the network announced on Tuesday.

Maddie Glover will be quick to remind her restaurant staff whose name is on the menu.

Bernhard has recently joined the cast of FX's Pose as a series regular and has previously starred in 2 Broke Girls, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Will & Grace.

Sweetbitter, based on the Stephanie Danler novel of the same name, follows Tess (Purnell), a 22-year-old who gets a job working at the celebrated restaurant after arriving in New York City. Tess is then thrown into a world of drugs, alcohol, love, lust, dive bars and fine dining.

Tom Sturridge, Caitlin FitzGerald, Evan Jonigkeit, Eden Epstein, Jasmine Matthews, Daniyar and Paul Sparks also star. Danler serves as creator, executive producer and writer on the series with Stuart Zicherman (The Americans) serviving as showrunner and executive producer. Sweetbitter hails from studio Plan B, which is headed by Brad Pitt and co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

Starz renewed the series for a second season in July.