John Legend, Chrissy Teigen to host NBC holiday special

Model Chrissy Teigen (L) and musician John Legend arrive on the red carpet for the 89th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive on the red carpet at the 71st annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2017, in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend are set to host an NBC holiday special to air November 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- NBC announced Wednesday it will air the hourlong special, A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, on Nov. 28.

John Legend is expected to perform songs from his upcoming album, A Legendary Christmas, which is set for release Oct. 26. The singer-songwriter announced the record and his plans for a concert tour to support it earlier this month.

Legend's wife, model and Lip Sync Battle co-host Chrissy Teigen, will appear alongside him for the holiday program. Celebrity guests are to expected to be announced at a later date.

"What John has accomplished over his career is simply remarkable and we're thrilled to have both he and Chrissy host our holiday special," Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "It will be a truly memorable telecast filled with wonderful performances that will have something for everyone."

Legend and Teigen have been married since 2013 and are the parents of a 5-month-old son named Miles and a 2-year-old daughter, Luna.

Legend last month made history as the first black man to achieve EGOT status, having earned an Emmy for television, Grammy for music, Oscar for film and Tony for theater throughout his career.

The award that put him over the top was the Emmy he won for producing the NBC musical event, Jesus Christ Superstar, in which he also starred as the title character.