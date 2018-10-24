Jamie Foxx attends the 18th annual BET Awards on June 24. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Jamie Foxx will be featured in Netflix's "Neo Yokio" Christmas special. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx has joined the voice cast of Netflix's upcoming Neo Yokio Christmas special which arrives on Dec. 7.

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday alongside a poster for the special featuring main character Kaz Kaan with Christmas lights wrapped around his head.

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas will feature the voices of returning stars Jaden Smith, Jude Law, Jason Schwartzman, and Susan Sarandon.

Neo Yokio is an anime series created by Ezra Koenig of band Vampire Weekend. The show follows Kaz Kaan (Smith) and his robot butler Charles (Law) as he protects an alternate version of New York from demons.

Foxx is also set to star in an upcoming sci-fi movie for Netflix opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt.