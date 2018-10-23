Emerald Fennell will portray Camilla Parker Bowles in "The Crown" Season 3. File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Emerald Fennell is joining the cast of the Netflix series The Crown.

Variety reported the 33-year-old British actress will play Camilla Parker Bowles, the second wife of Prince Charles, in Season 3 of the period drama.

Fennell joins previously announced cast members Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies, who will replace Claire Foy and Matt Smith as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, respectively. Josh O'Conner will play Charles in the new season.

"I'm absolutely over the moon, and completely terrified, to be joining so many hugely talented people on The Crown," Fennell said.

"I absolutely love Camilla, and am very grateful that my teenage years have well prepared me for playing a chain-smoking serial snogger with a pudding bowl hair cut," she jokingly added.

Season 3 will take place in the 1970s, the decade when Charles first met Camilla. Charles and Camilla married in April 2005 following the prince's marriage to Princess Diana and her death in August 1997.

The Crown confirmed Fennell's casting in a tweet Tuesday.

Deadline reported production on Season 3 is underway in preparation for a 2019 premiere.

Fennell is known for playing Patsy Mount on the BBC series Call the Midwife. She also appeared in the movies Anna Karenina, The Danish Girl and Pan.