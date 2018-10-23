Brandon Larracuente attends the premiere of "Baywatch" on May 13, 2017. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Brandon Larracuente has been cast in Freeform's pilot reboot of "Party of Five." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi have been cast to portray four lead characters in Freeform's upcoming pilot reboot of Party of Five.

The new cast is set to play versions of characters first portrayed by Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert in the original series.

The original Party of Five, which ran from 1994 to 2000 on Fox, followed the Salinger siblings as they fought to stay together following the death of their parents. The reboot, from series creators Christopher Keyser and Amy Lippman, will follow the Buendias children who begin to look after each other after their parents are deported to Mexico.

Larracuente (13 Reasons Why) is set to play Emilio, the family's oldest son who was enjoying life away from home until his parents were deported. Tosta (Mayans MC) will appear as Lucia, a successful student who has become rebellious against authority.

Guardado (The Goldbergs) will portray Beto, the second oldest brother who steps up as the head of his family. Legaspi will star as Valentina, a resourceful 10-year-old.

The fifth sibling will be an infant. The mother and father characters have not been cast.

Keyser and Lipman wrote the reboot pilot with Michal Zebede. Rodrigo Garcia is directing and serving as an executive producer alongside Keyser and Lipman.