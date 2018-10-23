Mariah Carey is set to be featured on "The Voice" as an adviser. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey will be joining NBC's The Voice as a key adviser, the singer announced Tuesday on Today.

Carey will be mentoring the remaining artists on The Voice during knockout rounds.

"The sessions with the contestants, some of them have completely blown me away," Carey said on Today about her experience on the singing competition series.

"It's like a humbling experience to be around all the raw talent," she continued. "It's nice to see other people and what they're doing and what they're working with and what they're bringing to the table in terms of their contributions as artists. So I really enjoyed it."

The Voice airs at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. Carey will be featured during next week's episodes.

We can exclusively reveal that @MariahCarey will be the key advisor on @nbcthevoice this season! pic.twitter.com/job2O2mggI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 23, 2018

Carey recently announced a new world tour in support of her upcoming 15th studio album Caution, which is set to arrive on Nov. 16. The North American leg of the tour begins Feb. 27 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas.