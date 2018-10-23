Elsa Pataky (L) and Chris Hemsworth attend the Los Angeles premiere of "The Huntsman: Winter's War" on April 11, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Elsa Pataky (R) and Chris Hemsworth attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" on October 10, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Elsa Pataky (L), pictured with Chris Hemsworth, stars in the new Netflix series "Tidelands." File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving fans a first glimpse of its new series Tidelands.

The streaming company released a teaser trailer for the show Monday featuring stars Elsa Pataky, Charlotte Best and Aaron Jakubenko.

Best plays Cal McTeer, a woman who returns home to a fishing village with a supernatural secret. Pataky portrays Adrielle Cuthbert, a mysterious woman and leader of the Tidelanders, dangerous half-sirens, half-humans.

Tidelands marks Netflix's first Australian original series and premieres Dec. 14. The company announced the show in a press release in May 2017.

"We're proud these strong Australian storytellers are bringing their vision to the first Australian Netflix original series," Netflix VP of international original series Erik Barmack said at the time. "We can't wait to bring the mystery of Tidelands to our members around the world."

"The primeval landscapes of Queensland are a perfect setting to tell the story of betrayal, small town secrets, ancient mythology and, when it comes to family, explore whether blood is really thicker than water," series co-creator Tracey Robertson added.

You feel it too? Tidelands, Australia's first Netflix Original Series, coming December 14th. pic.twitter.com/aVItCUmMJX — Tidelands (@Tidelands) October 22, 2018

Pataky and her husband, Thor star Chris Hemsworth, moved their family to Australia in 2015. The couple vacationed in Morocco with their three children, daughter India and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, in September.