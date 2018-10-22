Kenya Moore attends the NBCUniversal upfront on May 14, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kenya Moore was fêted by friends and family Saturday ahead of her baby's birth. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Kenya Moore celebrated her pregnancy at a royal-themed baby shower.

The 47-year-old television personality was fêted by friends and family Saturday in Atlanta ahead of her child's birth.

Moore spent time with husband, Marc Daly, her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss and other guests at the historic Academy of Medicine building.

"#mythrone words cannot express the joy and happiness I feel in my heart. So overwhelming to have a room of people who came to celebrate the impending life of #babydaly," Moore captioned a group photo Sunday on Instagram.

"These are my riders and I love you all so much," she added. "More photos to come. #fairytale #happyending #royalbabyshower #heirtothethrone #family #love #kenyamoore."

Bailey also posted a series of pictures from the party on Instagram, including a snapshot of Daly cradling Moore's baby bump.

"The beautiful royal couple @thekenyamoore & her hubby Marc #babydaly #kenyasbabyshower #beautifulcouple #royalbabyshower," she wrote.

Moore announced her pregnancy during the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 reunion in April. She said in an interview with E! News in September that she is waiting to learn the baby's sex until she gives birth.

"Everything is good and healthy," the star said. "This is the home stretch and I'm being as healthy as I possible can and being as positive as I can."

