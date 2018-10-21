Anthony Edwards, Julie White join 'Designated Survivor' for Season 3

Kal Penn arrives on the red carpet at the launch of The Players' Tribune in New York City on February 14, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

American actor/singer Kiefer Sutherland performs at the Glastonbury Music Festival on June 25, 2017 in Somerset, England. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Actress Julie White, a cast member in "Transformers," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on June 27, 2007. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Anthony Edwards is to play a recurring role on Season 3 of "Designated Survivor." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- ER alum Anthony Edwards and Transformers actress Julie White have joined the Season 3 ensemble of Designated Survivor.

Deadline.com reported Edwards will play the chief of staff for Kiefer Sutherland's President Tom Kirkman. White will play Kirkman's campaign manager.

ABC canceled the political drama in May, but Netflix announced last month it had picked it up for a third season.

Kirkman was the fictional secretary of housing and urban development who became president when a terrorist attacked Washington, D.C., during the State of the Union address, killing everyone ahead of him in the line of succession.

Season 2 co-starred Kal Penn, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, Maggie Q, Kim Raver, Michael J. Fox and Breckin Meyer.

Penn has said he will be back for Season 3.