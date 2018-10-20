Paloma Faith to play villain Bet Sykes in Epix drama 'Pennyworth'

Paloma Faith is to star in the new Epix series, "Pennyworth." Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Singer and Doctor Parnassus actress Paloma Faith will play the DC Comics villain Bet Sykes in Epix's upcoming drama, Pennyworth.

Production will begin in England Monday on the 10-episode series from Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Set in 1960s London, the show focuses on Alfred Pennyworth, who will be played by Jack Bannon.

Pennyworth is seen here as a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne, played by Ben Aldridge.

Pennyworth will eventually go to work for Wayne's son Bruce, who grows up to be the superhero Batman.

The series is from Gotham collaborators Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon. Gotham, which follows the adventures of the young Bruce Wayne, is wrapping up its fourth and final season on Fox. Sean Pertwee, 54, plays Pennyworth on that show.