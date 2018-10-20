Netflix cancels 'Luke Cage' after two seasons

Actor Mike Colter (R) and Iva Colter attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on May 7, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Mike Colter and his wife Iva arrive for the Elton John Aids Foundation's 25th annual Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Mike Colter's Netflix show "Luke Cage" has been canceled after two seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Mike Colter-led superhero series Luke Cage has been canceled after two seasons.

"Unfortunately, Marvel's Luke Cage will not return for a third season," Marvel and Netflix said in a joint statement Friday. "Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem's Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series."

Deadline.com said the cancellation was a surprise since showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker and his writing team had been working for months on scripts for a presumed third season.

Creative differences regarding where to take the story about a bulletproof do-gooder is what led to the decision, the report said.

"A lot memories," Coker tweeted Saturday. "A lot of individual thank you calls to make. Just want to say thank you to Marvel, Netflix, the best Writer's room, cast, crew, the Midnight Hour, all those who graced the stage at Harlem's Paradise and the most incredible fan base in the world. Forward always..."

Marvel and Netflix announced earlier this month it would not renew for a third season Iron Fist, a companion series to Luke Cage, Daredevil and Jessica Jones.