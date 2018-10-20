Matthew Broderick lands lead in 'Daybreak,' guest spot on 'Conners'

Matthew Broderick and Anika Noni Rose accounce the Tony Awards nominations at the New York Public Library for Performing Arts on May 3, 2011. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband, actor Matthew Broderick, attend the premiere of "Rules Don't Apply" in Los Angeles on November 10, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Matthew Broderick is to star in a new Netflix series called "Daybreak" and will make a guest appearance soon on "The Conners." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Two-time, Tony-winner Matthew Broderick is to play the upbeat Principal Burr in Netflix's new dramedy, Daybreak.

"Burr knows the name of every kid in school and their favorite character to play in Overwatch," a press release from the streaming service said. "In a hashtag-filled world of #metoo and #blacklivesmatter and #timesup, Burr is genuinely trying to be part of the solution: a good guy, an advocate and ally for all. But let's face it, kids can be monsters."

Co-created by Aron Eli Coleite and Brad Peyton, the 10-part series is based on Brian Ralph's graphic novel. No other casting has been announced yet.

EW.com said Broderick has also booked a guest role as Jackie's boyfriend on ABC's Roseanne spinoff, The Conners. Broadway legend Laurie Metcalf plays Jackie on the show.

Broderick's film credits include Manchester By the Sea, You Can Count on Me, Election, The Freshman, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Glory, Biloxi Blues, War Games, Disney's The Lion King and Ladyhawke.

He is a fixture in the theater world, as well, starring in It's Only a Play, Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Odd Couple, The Foreigner and The Producers

Broderick lives in New York with his wife, actress Sarah Jessica Parker, and their three children.