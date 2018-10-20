'Counterpart' Season 2 gets a trailer and premiere date

British actor Harry Lloyd attends the premiere of "The Iron Lady" in London on January 4, 2012. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Olivia Williams arrives for the North American premiere of "Maps to the Stars" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9, 2014. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

J.K. Simmons' "Counterpart" will kick off its second season on Dec. 9. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the sci-fi, espionage thriller Counterpart is to debut Dec. 9, Starz announced.

The show stars J.K. Simmons, Olivia Williams, Harry Lloyd, Nicholas Pinnock, Nazanin Boniadi and Sara Serraiocco. Joining the ensemble this season are James Cromwell and Betty Gabriel.

"At The Office of Interchange, those who have high enough access safeguard a crossing into a parallel dimension not unlike our own," a press release noted. "And if their world is like ours, who are we over there? Are we better? Are we different? Season 2 finds Howard and his counterpart living out these questions. With the crossing closed and each of them stranded in the other's world, they have to adapt for survival."

The cable network also released this week a 2-minute trailer for the upcoming, 10-episode season.