WWE superstars (L-R Brie Bella and Nikki Bella arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 22. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. WWE has announced a "Road to Evolution" special that will explore the upcoming, all-women's event. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- WWE is set to air a Road to Evolution special that will chronicle the company's upcoming, all-women pay-per-view event.

The special will be broadcasted on USA Network following Raw on Monday at 11 p.m. ET. The program can then be seen following Total Divas on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on E!

WWE Evolution takes place on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. ET. Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be defending her title against Nikki Bella along with Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch defending her title against Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match.

WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James in a Tag Team Match and a Battle Royal Match featuring a number of competitors is also scheduled to take place.

"The special will look back on the groundbreaking Women's Evolution in WWE, featuring superstars of the past, present and future coming together to celebrate a new chapter in WWE history," the company said in a statement.