Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy land roles on 'Peaky Blinders'

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy, Neil Maskell, Elliot Cowan and Brian Gleeson have signed on for roles in Season 5 of Peaky Blinders.

"Looking forward to kicking around in the mud of Northern England with an exceptional cast and crew. The scripts are wild and pertinent -- a classic Peaky brew," Gleeson, the son of Brendan Gleeson and brother of Domhnall Gleeson, said in a statement.

Also joining the ensemble are Kate Dickie, Cosmo Jarvis, Emmett J. Scanlan, Charlene McKenna, Andrew Koji and Daryl McCormack. They will act opposite returning cast members Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O'Keeffe, Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Charlie Murphy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Harry Kirton, Packy Lee, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck and Benjamin Zephaniah.

"Series 5 finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929," a BBC press release said. "Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere. When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realises that his response will affect not just his family's future but that of the entire nation."

The crime drama airs on the BBC in the United Kingdom and streams on Netflix in the United States. Filming on the fresh batch of episodes began this month.