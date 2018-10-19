Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 18: Zac Efron, Lindsey Vonn
Famous birthdays for Oct. 17: Alan Jackson, Eminem
'NYPD Blue' sequel in the works at ABC
'Orange is the New Black' to end with Season 7
'Nathan For You' ends after four seasons

Photo Gallery

 
2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Latest News

93 more women sue former USC doctor in sex abuse case
Israel sends tanks, fresh troops to Gaza border as tensions rise
Bette Midler joins 'Hocus Pocus' reunion on Freeform
Moon Jae-in: Korean peace would complete link between Asia, Europe
Golfer Michelle Wie has season-ending hand surgery
 
Back to Article
/