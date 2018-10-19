Actor J. K. Simmons appears backstage during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Martha Plimpton, Bob Costas, J.K. Simmons, Linda Lavin, Tawny Newsome, Christine Woods and Richard Kind are to guest star on Season 3 of IFC's baseball-themed comedy, Brockmire.

The show is to resume airing in the spring, but has already been renewed for a fourth season. It stars Hank Azaria as Jim Brockmire, a substance-abusing, game announcer seeking redemption after a high-profile meltdown in reaction to the discovery of his wife's infidelity.

Past cast members Amanda Peet, Tyrel Jackson Williams and Becky Ann Baker will return on a recurring basis for the eight-episode, third season. Peet plays Jim's ex-girlfriend Jules, Williams plays his best friend Charles and Baker plays Jim's sister Jean.

"Season 3 takes place one year after his stint in rehab, with Brockmire doing play-by-play in the radio booth for the major leagues in central Florida while maintaining his brazen and narcissistic tendencies, despite actually being on the wagon," a press release said. "When an opportunity arises for Jim and his new co-host Gabby to take over as lead broadcasters in Oakland, he must fight to change his ever-present amorality."

Brockmire started out as a viral short video on Funny Or Die. The series is written and developed by Joel Church-Cooper.