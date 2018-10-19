The world of @TheCWSupergirl continues to grow thanks to the upcoming debut of Lex Luthor! Head here for more on the iconic villain's Season 4 appearance: https://t.co/ykhjcVHbYH #DCTV pic.twitter.com/TFbjYRL3Jo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The CW's Supergirl is set to introduce Superman's greatest adversary Lex Luthor during its fourth season.

Luthor will be a recurring character on the series, with casting for the villain currently underway, DC Comics announced on Thursday.

Luthor has been referenced throughout the series as the character's sister Lena (Katie McGrath) is best friends with Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). Luthor's imprisoned mother Lillian (Brenda Strong) has also appeared.

"We're beyond excited to introduce iconic villain, Lex Luthor, to Supergirl and to weave him into our story this season," executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller said in a statement.

"We've talked about having Lex on the show since its inception and we're excited to have him finally arrive. We can't wait for him to shake things up in National City and watch him go toe to toe with not only Supergirl, but his sister Lena Luthor."

Luthor was previously portrayed on television by Michael Rosenbaum in The CW's Smallville and by Jesse Eisenberg on the big screen in Justice League.

Luthor's involvement in Supergirl comes as the show is set to debut Superman's love interest Lois Lane, portrayed by Elizabeth Tulloch. The Dailey Planet reporter will make her first appearance during The CW's upcoming crossover between Supergirl, Arrow and The Flash, titled Elseworlds.

Superman has already appeared on Supergirl, portrayed by Tyler Hoechlin. Benoist recently posted on social media a photo of herself posing with Tulloch and Hoechlin on a farm, hinting that the crossover will visit Superman's hometown of Smallville.