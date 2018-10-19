Leah Remini explores Jehovah's Witnesses in new A&E special

Leah Remini at the VIVA GLAM Celebrity Issue launch in Los Angeles on June 2, 2015. File Photo by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock

Leah Remini posted on social media a teaser for her upcoming special on Jehovah's Witnesses. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Leah Remini sets her sights on Jehovah's Witnesses in an upcoming A&E special that is tied to her documentary series Scientology and the Aftermath.

Remini posted a teaser trailer for the special on Twitter Thursday. The two-hour program is set to air on Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. ET, two weeks before Season 3 of Scientology and the Aftermath arrives on Nov. 27.

"I thought Jehovah's Witnesses were just nice people knocking on doors," the actress says in the clip which features Remini having open discussions with former Jehovah's Witnesses.

Remini describes how she has received letters from Jehovah's Witnesses asking her to look into the religion that they say is similar to a cult.

Remini launched Scientology and the Aftermath in 2016 after previously defecting from the religion. The program explores stories of abuse, misconduct and retribution within the organization. Remini co-stars on the series with former high-ranking Scientology official Mike Rinder.

The former King of Queens star recently made amends with Jada Pinkett Smith who she claimed was a Scientologist. The pair ended their feud during an episode of Smith's Facebook show Red Table Talk, which is scheduled to air on Oct. 22.