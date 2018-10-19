Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 18: Zac Efron, Lindsey Vonn
Famous birthdays for Oct. 17: Alan Jackson, Eminem
'NYPD Blue' sequel in the works at ABC
Melissa McCarthy revisits '90s NYC for 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
'Nathan For You' ends after four seasons

Photo Gallery

 
2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Latest News

Navistar contracted by Army for MRAP tech support
Musk: Cheaper Tesla Model 3 coming soon
Satellite fuel tank crashes down on California orchard
'Greek' alum Amber Stevens West gives birth to daughter
Leah Remini explores Jehovah's Witnesses in new A&E special
 
Back to Article
/