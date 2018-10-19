Candace Cameron Bure (L) and Natasha Bure attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure says the show hasn't been canceled.

The 42-year-old actress spoke out Thursday in an interview with E! News following reports the Netflix series will end after Season 4.

"I don't know why or how that rumor got started," Bure said. "In the four years we've been doing Fuller House, they never announce a pickup before the season airs."

"We were just nominated for an Emmy," she added, referencing the show's nod for Outstanding Children's Program. "I think that everyone's going to love Season 4 and I have no doubt we're going to be back for Season 5."

Fuller House was renewed for a fourth season in January and has yet to announce a premiere date. TVLine reported Tuesday that Netflix is "seriously considering" ending the show after its fourth season.

"No decision has been made about the future of Fuller House; we're looking forward to the premiere of Season 4 later this year," a Netflix rep said.

Bure plays D.J. Tanner on Fuller House, a sequel spinoff of the ABC series Full House. The series co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, and finished filming Season 4 in September.

"That's a wrap!!" Bure wrote on Instagram at the time. "Wow, what a ride with these ladies. I work with my best friends every day. I love you @jodiesweetin and @andreabarber SO SO SO much. Words aren't enough."