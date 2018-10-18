"The World's Best" host James Corden arrives on the red carpet the 2018 CBS Upfront on May 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Faith Hill (R) and Tim McGraw attend the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Drew Barrymore arrives on the red carpet at Glamour's 2017 Women of The Year Awards on November 13. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

RuPaul Charles will be a judge on "The World's Best" alongside Drew Barrymore and Faith Hill. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Talent competition series The World's Best featuring judges RuPaul Charles, Drew Barrymore and Faith Hill, will premiere on CBS following Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. ET.

Late Late Show helmer James Corden serves as host and executive producer for the 10-episode first season which will feature performers from across every genre.

Acts will need to impress Charles, Barrymore and Hill along with the wall of the world panel which features 50 experts from around the globe in order to move through the competition and be declared the world's best.

Charles, Barrymore, Hill and Corden were featured together in a photo released Wednesday on Twitter to announce the premiere date.

The World's Best hails from producers Mike Darnell (American Idol) and Mark Burnett ( Survivor, The Voice).

"What a super combination-the world's biggest sporting event paired with the world's biggest talent competition," president of CBS Entertainment Kelly Kahl said in a statement.

"The World's Best is perfect post-Super Bowl programming for viewers of all ages. It features elite acts from around the world delivering jaw-dropping performances, a talented mix of fan-favorite judges, and is produced by the most innovative minds in television, Mike Darnell, Mark Burnett, Ben Winston, and James Corden, who also serves as our brilliant host," he continued.