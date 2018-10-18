Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra say baby No. 3 is a girl

Catelynn Lowell said she's "super excited" to be having another daughter with Tyler Baltierra. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are expecting a baby girl.

The Teen Mom OG stars said in an interview with Us Weekly published Wednesday that they are "super excited" to be having another daughter.

"I was so shocked that it was a girl because I for sure thought it was a boy!" Lowell told the magazine. "When we did our gender reveal, I was so shocked I almost cried because I wanted a boy so badly. I'm super excited it's a girl now."

Lowell and Baltierra are parents to 3-year-old daughter Novalee. The couple placed their elder daughter, Carly, for adoption shortly after her birth in 2009.

"We definitely want to have a boy, but if God only wants us to have girls, then that's just what it is," Lowell said. "It will be a houseful of ALL girls! Poor Tyler!"

Lowell and Baltierra had teased the news with a photo featuring Novalee on Wednesday. The picture shows the toddler holding up a sign reading, "I am such a pretty little girl my mommy & daddy wanted another one to be their world."

"Excited to have Nova announce our SHOCKING GENDER REVEAL," Lowell captioned the post on Instagram.

Lowell shared a sonogram in September after announcing her pregnancy. The 26-year-old television personality previously had a miscarriage in 2017.

"Since our miscarriage, I just am thankful to get another chance, and as long as it's healthy, that's all that matters!" she told Us Weekly.