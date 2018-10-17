Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Kim Zolciak says she didn't Photoshop recent pictures of her 4-year-old twins.

The 40-year-old television personality spoke out in a tweet Tuesday following claims she edited photos of her daughter Kaia and son Kane to make them appear thinner.

"People are [expletive] SICK!!" she wrote. "No post was taken down and no photo has been nor will ever be edited of my children!"

Zolciak shared a series of pictures Sunday of Kaia and Kane striking poses while wearing athletic wear. Fans said Zolciak also posted one of the photos on Instagram Stories, then took it down and replaced it with an edited image.

"I will no longer stand for this [expletive]!" Zolciak said in her response.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared the original post after dropping her daughter Ariana off at homecoming.

"I can't @kaiabiermann after we sent @arianabiermann on her way to homecoming Kaia was hootin and hollerin to take her pic," she wrote. "She says she wants to model maybe I should let her #WhereYouFindKaiaYouFindKane."

Zolciak is parent to Kaia, Kane, 6-year-old son Kash and 7-year-old son Kroy with husband Kroy Biermann, and to daughters Ariana and Brielle with previous partners. She went makeup-free during a date night with Biermann in September.