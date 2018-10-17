Keira Knightley gets mistaken for Natalie Portman, Britney Spears

Keira Knightley arrives on the red carpet at the 87th Academy Awards on February 22, 2015. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Keira Knightley appeared on The Late Late Show and said fans mistake her for other celebrities, including Natalie Portman and Britney Spears.

"I've been chased through an airport as Natalie Portman," Knightley said Tuesday to host James Corden.

"I've been chased through a park as Kate Winslet. Quite a few people have come over to me to ask me to say hello to Daniel Craig for them because they think I'm Rachel Weisz," she continued.

Knightley also said that she was confused for Spears in Los Angeles and took a photo with a fan who believed she was the pop star.

"It was a weird one," the actress said of the interaction and noted that she finds herself being more polite when fans mistake her for somebody else.

Fellow Late Late Show guest Kathryn Hahn said that she gets confused for Saturday Night Live star Ana Gasteyer.

Knightley previously said on The Graham Norton Show in 2014 that she has been mistaken for Spears three times.