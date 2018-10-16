Stephen Amell arrives on the red carpet of the The CW Network's 2018 upfront on May 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Tyler Hoechlin wears a black Superman suit in a new "Arrow"-verse crossover photo posted by Stephen Amell. File Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Tyler Hoechlin is seen wearing a black Superman suit in a photo posted by Arrow star Stephen Amell that also features Flash star Grant Gustin.

The photo, posted on Twitter Monday, teases Hoechlin's return as the Man of Steel in The CW's upcoming crossover event between three of its DC superhero dramas -- Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl.

Hoechlin, Amell and Gustin are all seen smiling together in the photo which Amell captioned with three shocked looking emojis.

The crossover event, titled Elseworlds, will also feature the debut of Ruby Rose as Batwoman, along with Elizabeth Tulloch as Superman's love interest Lois Lane.

Elseworlds will take place over three episodes on each series starting with The Flash on Dec. 9 followed by Arrow on Dec. 10 and then Supergirl on Dec. 11.