Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Pamela Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee is joining the cast of The Hills reboot.

Lee, the 22-year-old son of Anderson and musician Tommy Lee, announced the news in an Instagram video Monday.

"I'm super excited to announce that I will be joining the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings on MTV," the actor and model says in the clip. "Stay tuned and check out what my life is all about!"

The Hills: New Beginnings confirmed Lee's casting on The Hills official Twitter account.

"Surprise! Another face is joining #TheHills: New Beginnings, and we're just as excited as he is. Welcome to the fam, Brandon Thomas Lee!" the post reads.

Lee joins newcomer Mischa Barton and several returning cast members, including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge and Brody Jenner. The reboot will premiere on MTV in 2019.

Lee is known for playing Brent in the Netflix film Sierra Burgess is a Loser. He has modeled for Dolce & Gabbana and Philipp Plein.