Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Kendra Wilkinson says she's signed her last divorce paper.

The 33-year-old model and television personality gave an update in a tweet Monday on her split from husband Hank Baskett.

"Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal," Wilkinson told her 2.5 million followers.

"I gave it all i got. Truly did," she said. "Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol."

Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett in April after nearly nine years of marriage. The pair are parents to 8-year-old son Hank and 4-year-old daughter Alijah, and have reportedly been working out custody issues.

"Kendra and Hank's divorce is not final yet," a source told E! News in August. "It has been a back and forth process and they have been sorting out the custody limitations and agreements, which is prolonging the situation."

"[Kendra] understand that a divorce in general takes a great amount of time to process, but is completely over it," the insider added.

Wilkinson and her kids attended the Los Angeles premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation together in July. She previously told fans she's focused on her children and her well-being amid her divorce.

"Been trying to take care of myself lately. My mental, emotional n physical well being. Kids come first at all time but mama needs some fun rt now," she wrote on Instagram in May.

