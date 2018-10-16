Jeff Lewis' deal with Bravo is done following drama with "Flipping Out" co-star Jenni Pulos. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis says his contract is over.

The 48-year-old television personality confirmed in an Instagram post Monday that his deal with Bravo is done.

Lewis shared a photo of himself standing next to a poster featuring his image. The poster was covered with negative messages, including "Contract EXPIRED!" and "Your 15 minutes are UP!"

"I guess there's no going away party @bravotv?" Lewis captioned the post.

Lewis suggested in a statement to Us Weekly that Flipping Out would be canceled after 11 seasons.

"They just haven't picked it up yet and coincidentally my contract has expired," he said. "The show has not been officially canceled... yet."

Lewis and his Flipping Out co-star Jenni Pulos parted ways in September. Season 11 premiered the same month after Lewis said Pulos reported him for abuse and wrongful termination after their split. Lewis addressed the feud this month.

"I'm a very, very forgiving guy, and I never say never, but when someone reports you for abuse to your bosses, that's kind of something that's hard to get over," the star said in an interview on Watch What Happens Live.

"I've been watching the show, and I already miss her. I will tell you that. I already miss her," he added. "But when someone crosses the line, it's kind of hard to get over."