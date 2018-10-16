Tinashe and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, got the boot Monday on "Dancing with the Stars." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Tinashe was eliminated on Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars.

The 25-year-old star and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, got the boot after falling into the bottom two with actress Evanna Lynch and her partner, Keo Motsepe.

Tinashe and Armstrong had scored a 26 out of 30 with their trio dance to "Hit Me with Your Best Shot" with Amy Purdy. Tinashe spoke to Entertainment Tonight backstage following their elimination.

"I feel like we did our best every week so that's what's important," the singer said. "We had fun so that's all that matters. It happens."

"Thank you to everyone who did vote for us. It was really fun, honestly. We appreciate all of the support. [It's] very humbling, very sweet. It was a great experience so that's really nice of everyone."

Tinashe also thanked Armstrong in an Instagram post after the episode.

"This experience on #DWTS was so much fun, I made so many new friends, and I'm so happy I had such an awesome partner to share it with. Thank you @brandon_armstrong94 for teaching me so much and also being a great friend. Love ya, Bran Bran," the star wrote.

"...and thank you so much to everyone else on the show for being so sweet. Y'all are like a crazy family and it's amazing," she added.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on ABC. The remaining Season 27 contestants include former The Bachelorette contestant Joe Amabile, model Alexis Ren and retired NFL player DeMarcus Ware.