Kendall Jenner arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Hailey Baldwin, pictured here, appears with Kendall Jenner in a new trailer for Season 2 of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner take a lie detector test together in a new trailer for Season 2 of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

The clip, released Monday, features Baldwin having lie detector test equipment put on her before embarking on a drive with Jenner.

The pair then begin asking each other yes or no questions while an assistant checks the validity of each response using the equipment.

"Does Justin think I'm cool?" Jenner asks Baldwin about her fiance Justin Bieber.

"Of course," Baldwin says. The lie detector test determines that her statement, however, was a lie as Baldwin and Jenner start laughing.

The trailer also includes a sneak peak on other celebrity pairings that will be appearing on Season 2 of Carpool Karaoke: The Series including Snoop Dogg and Matthew McConaughey, Jason Sudeikis with The Muppets, Jon Hamm with Jeremy Renner and Ed Helms and WWE power couple Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, among others.

New episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series are available now for free through the Apple TV app. The show is based on the popular Late Late Show segment of the same name.