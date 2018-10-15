Jenna Cooper: Jordan Kimball 'showed his true colors' off-camera

Jenna Cooper said ex-fiancé and "Bachelor in Paradise" co-star Jordan Kimball made her feel "insignificant and worthless." Photo via Bachelor in Paradise/ABC

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Jenna Cooper says Jordan Kimball "showed his true colors" when the cameras stopped rolling.

The 29-year-old television personality said Kimball, her ex-fiancé and Bachelor in Paradise co-star of made her feel "insignificant and worthless" in a statement through her rep, Steve Honig, on Monday.

"After the cameras stopped rolling, Jordan's demeanor toward Jenna changed dramatically," Honig told Us Weekly. "He let it be known there was only room for one celebrity in the relationship."

"She was belittled and made to feel insignificant and worthless. He continues to disparage her to this day," he said. "As painful as this has been for Jenna, she is glad he showed his true colors before they were married and began building a life together."

Cooper and Kimball split in September after alleged text messages surfaced between Cooper and another man. Cooper's rep told People on Monday the text messages in question were fake.

"A comprehensive forensic examination of Jenna's devices by an independent third-party expert has definitively confirmed none of the text messages in question came from Jenna's phone," Honig said.

"Given the conclusive findings of the forensic report, Jenna's team is considering all options available to Jenna relating to the fraudulent texts," he added.

Cooper and Kimball got engaged during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 finale. Cooper previously competed in The Bachelor Season 22, while Kimball appeared in The Bachelorette Season 14.