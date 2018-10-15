Enrico Colantoni signs on for 'Veronica Mars' revival

Enrico Colantoni has signed on to reprise his role as Keith Mars in Hulu's upcoming revival of cult TV series "Veronica Mars." File Photo by Bruno Bebert Corbis/EPA

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Enrico Colantoni has signed on to reprise his role as the titular character's father in the Hulu revival of cult favorite series Veronica Mars.

Colantoni, who portrayed Keith Mars as a series regular for three seasons on UPN and the CW, as well as the 2014 crowdfunded Veronica Mars film, has signed on to join series star Kristen Bell for the eight-episode revival on streaming service Hulu.

The limited series, which follows the former teen detective as she attempts to track down a serial killer stalking the streets of Neptune, Calif., will also feature returning series stars Jason Dohring (Logan), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel), Francis Capra (Weevil) and David Starzyk (Richard Casablancas).

Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas, who is also helming the new series, previously said the show would eschew the nostalgic tone of the 2014 film in favor of returning to the original series' California noir roots.

Production on the revival series is expected to begin at the end of October.