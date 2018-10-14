'Doctor Who' showrunner would welcome collaboration with J.K. Rowling

The new producers of "Doctor Who" said they would love to collaborate with English author J.K. Rowling on an episode of the sci-fi series. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- New Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall said he would love to work with Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling.

Chibnall confirmed to reporters at New York Comic Con that Rowling had been in talks to collaborate with former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies and actor David Tennant years ago, but nothing came of it before Davies and Tennant left the sci-fi series.

Asked if he would be interested in teaming up with Rowling, Chibnall replied, "If J.K. Rowling wants to have anything to do with Doctor Who, please give her my phone number.

"I think she is one of our greatest living writers," he added. "I think Harry Potter is an absolute transcendent piece of work and continues to be with the theater play and with Fantastic Beasts. J.K. Rowling is a genius and if she ever even wants to see what we do on Doctor Who, you tell her from me, the doors are open."

The new season of Doctor Who debuted last week on the BBC and BBC America with Jodie Whittaker taking over the role of the titular time traveler from Peter Capaldi, who left the show after three seasons. Chibnall and Whittaker previously worked together on the drama, Broadchurch.