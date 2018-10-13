Netflix cancels 'Iron Fist' after two seasons

Jessica Henwick arrives at the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange" in Los Angeles on October 20, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Marvel Television and Netflix have confirmed its comic-book adaptation Iron Fist will not return for a third season on the streaming service.

"Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners," a statement on the Marvel website said Friday. "We're thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we've shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on."

The two parties did not specifically say if the show is being shopped around to other networks or digital platforms.

Starring Finn Jones and Jessica Henwick, the first two seasons of Iron Fist are now streaming on Netflix.

The service is also home to the Marvel shows Luke Cage, Daredevil and Jessica Jones.