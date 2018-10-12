Actor Rob Lowe, left, and Sheryl Berkoff attend the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 10, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UP | License Photo

Cast member Rob Lowe attends the premiere of "How to Be a Latin Lover" in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rob Lowe is returning to television with the new crime drama, "Wild Bill." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Rob Lowe is set to play an American cop and single dad who becomes chief constable of Britain's East Lincolnshire Police Force in ITV's crime drama, Wild Bill.

The West Wing, Parks and Recreation and Code Black alum is also executive producing the six-part series from creators David Griffiths, Kyle Killen, Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble.

Filming is to take place around London and in Lincolnshire, starting next month.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date, the U.K. network said.

"As an actor, Wild Bill is a larger than life character who's outrageously articulate, has nothing to lose and revels in being an American fish out of water. As a executive producer, I'm excited to work with such talented partners and to come back to work in the United Kingdom, which I always love," Lowe said in a statement Friday.

Lowe is also planning to host FOX's competition series Mental Samurai in the United States for the 2018-19 television season.