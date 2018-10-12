Jenna Ushkowitz arrives on the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on June 10. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Heather Morris attends the 24th annual Race To Erase MS Gala on May 5, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kevin McHale had a "Glee" reunion with Heather Morris and Jenna Ushkowitz. File Photo by Danny Moloshok/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Kevin McHale posted on Instagram a Glee reunion he had with his former co-stars Heather Morris and Jenna Ushkowitz.

"Met these fans today," McHale said Thursday alongside a selfie taken by Morris that shows the Glee castmates smiling.

McHale portrayed Artie Abrams on the Fox musical series which ran for six seasons. Morris portrayed Brittany S. Pierce while Ushkowitz portrayed Tina Cohen-Chang.

McHale previously reunited with several other Glee stars in June including Darren Criss, Chris Colfer, Chord Overstreet, Harry Shum Jr., Jacob Artist and Becca Tobin to celebrate his 30th birthday.

Another Glee reunion was held in March that included Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Naya Rivera, Amber Riley, McHale, Morris and Ushkowitz.