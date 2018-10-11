Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of New Jersey stars spoke out Wednesday following news Joe Giudice will be deported.

Caroline Manzo and other stars from the Bravo series voiced support for Giudice and his wife, Teresa Giudice, after Giudice was ordered to return to his native Italy.

"Joe has made mistakes, taken responsibility for his actions and has served his time," Manzo, who starred in Seasons 1-5, told E! News, referencing Giudice's prison sentence for fraud.

"He has four beautiful girls that need their father in their lives, and my heart hurts for them. He's not a violent person, or a threat to society," she added. "I'm not quite sure how his mistakes warrant such harsh punishment."

People reported Wednesday that Giudice, who is parent to four daughters with Teresa, will be deported to Italy at the end of his prison sentence. Giudice, who is due to go free in 2019, has 30 days to appeal the judge's decision.

"Honestly, I unequivocally feel terrible for the girls," Amber Marchese told Us Weekly. "However, a bit conflicted. The law is the law, we can not break it."

"I never thought in a million years that this was going to happen. I am so soggy right now, crying for those precious girls and that entire family," Siggy Flicker, who starred in Seasons 7 and 8, added. "It's just not right to take a father away from his family."

Giudice and Teresa were sentenced to 41 and 15 months in prison, respectively, after pleading guilty to fraud in 2014. Giudice entered prison in March 2016 after Teresa completed her sentence early in December 2015.