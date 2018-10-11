Trending Stories

LA coroner rules Verne Troyer's death suicide
Taylor Swift breaks record for most AMA wins by female artist
William Zabka: Johnny's 'trying to make it work' in 'Cobra Kai'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Guillermo del Toro, Bella Hadid
IU returns with 'BBIBBI' music video

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Paris Motor Show

Latest News

Nikki Bella doesn't want John Cena breakup to 'define' her career
Wall Street braces for market response to 800-point freefall
Hawks' Trae Young hits very deep 3-pointer, beats Spurs
Fantasy Football: Week 6 kicker and defense rankings
Issa Rae to star in comedy 'American Princess'
 
Back to Article
/