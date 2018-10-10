Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Former friends Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair had an explosive championship rematch on Smackdown Live following their confrontation at Super Show-Down.

The bout, which kicked off Smackdown on Tuesday, was given the added stipulation that if Lynch gets disqualified once again, she will lose her Smackdown Women's Championship to Flair.

Lynch, despite the new stipulation, came close to being disqualified as she contemplated using her title belt to strike down Flair. The match carried on, however, and moved to outside the ring following a number of hard-hitting moves including a Bexploder and a Spear.

Flair and Lynch would lose track of the referee's 10-count during their brawl outside the ring which caused the match to end in a double count-out. This allowed Lynch to retain her Smackdown Women's Championship.

Lynch, as she attempted to leave for the locker room, was attacked from behind by Flair who then charged up the entrance ramp to deliver a Spear, The move sent both women through the Smackdown stage LED screen. Smackdown general manager Paige announced afterwards that a rematch would take place at WWE Evolution on Oct. 28 in the first-ever Last Woman Standing Match.

Also on Smackdown, The Miz hosted WWE Champion AJ Styles and the No. 1 contender for his title Daniel Bryan on his talkshow Miz TV.

The Miz used his show to try and create animosity between Styles and Bryan, who he said were being too nice to each other. Eventually the A-lister got his wish as Bryan and Styles began to stare each other down after Bryan stated that his dream, after returning to WWE, was to become a champion once again.

The Miz ended the segment by verbally attacking both Styles and Bryan and claiming that he should challenge the winner of their match. Styles and Bryan will meet for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2.

Other moments from Smackdown included Jeff Hardy defeating Samoa Joe for a spot in the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel; Styles defeating Shelton Benjamin; Randy Orton defeating Big Show for a spot in the WWE World Cup; and Aiden English presenting the rest of his One Night in Milwaukee video featuring himself and Rusev's wife Lana.

Lana would expose English as a liar by playing the full video and showcasing that she wasn't unfaithful to her husband. Rusev would charge after English who was able to escape The Bulgarian Brute's wrath.