Laura Linney arrives for the the 24th annual SAG Awards on January 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Ozark" star Jason Bateman (L) and Amanda Anka. The drama has been renewed for a third season. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Jason Bateman announced on Twitter Wednesday that Netflix has renewed his crime drama Ozark for a third season.

"I'm happy for me, but concerned for Marty - it's official Ozark 3 is on its way," Bateman said in reference to his character on the series, alongside an image of the number three.

Netflix also confirmed the renewal on Twitter.

Ozark, which also stars Laura Linney along with Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Jason Butler Harner, Peter Mullan, and Lisa Emery, follows Bateman's Marty as a financial adviser and money launderer who works for a drug cartel.

I'm happy for me, but concerned for Marty - it's official OZARK 3 is on its way. pic.twitter.com/xeGXZxfrjB — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) October 10, 2018

The second season of the series debuted on Aug. 31. Ozark received three Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Bateman and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.