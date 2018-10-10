Trending Stories

Taylor Swift opens AMAs with first awards performance in 3 years
Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Chevy Chase, Matt Damon
Taylor Swift breaks record for most AMA wins by female artist
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Guillermo del Toro, Bella Hadid
Ruby Rose debuts as Batwoman in 'Arrow'-verse promo

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Paris Motor Show

Latest News

Bangladesh court sentences 19 to die for grenade attack 14 years ago
Dwayne Johnson to star in Netflix's 'John Henry and the Statesmen'
Gallup: Americans, especially Republicans, losing confidence in higher ed
Study explains optical illusion at the center of the Milky Way
Mysterious calls traced to phone-climbing gecko
 
Back to Article
/