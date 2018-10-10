Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight alum Shawniece Jackson gave birth to her first child in August.

The television personality's rep confirmed the news Tuesday to People after Jackson welcomed a daughter, Laura Denise, with husband and former co-star Jephte Pierre on Aug. 20.

"Seeing my daughter and holding her for the first time was magical. There are no words that can describe that feeling," Jackson told the magazine. "I'm just so honored to be her mom."

"Seeing my daughter for the first time was so overwhelming," Pierre added. "Watching her birth has to be the best moment of my young life. It's incredible to think she's all ours."

Jackson and Pierre named their baby girl after Pierre's mom, Laura, and Jackson's mom, Denise. Jackson called their daughter her "greatest blessing" in an interview with E! News published Tuesday.

"Motherhood didn't really sink in until it was time to bring her home," the new mom said. "It was like meeting someone for the first time and bragging about what you have. Mommy has this for you, look at your crib."

Jackson and Pierre tied the knot in Married at First Sight Season 6 after meeting for the first time on their wedding day. The couple announced they were expecting in April ahead of the season finale.

"I've always wanted to be a mom," Jackson told People at the time. "I think it's the greatest gift a woman can have. Life is a beautiful thing!"

Jackson and Pierre will return in the new show Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, which premieres Oct. 30 in Lifetime. The series will also feature Season 5 couple Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico.