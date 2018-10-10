Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Thomas Powell is honoring late Love Island co-star Sophie Gradon.

The 26-year-old British television personality paid tribute to Gradon in an Instagram post Wednesday on World Mental Health Day.

"Today is a very special day... Mental health awareness day... but this shouldn't just be 1 day of the year, it should be every single day," Powell captioned a photo with Gradon.

"This amazing woman taught a lot of us that it is okay not to be okay," he said. "If anyone is struggling, remember, You are not alone, you are stronger than you think."

Gradon died of an apparent suicide at age 32 in June, and her boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong, was found dead just weeks later. Powell, who coupled up with Gradon during Love Island Season 2, previously spoke out following news of Gradon's death.

"Today has been one which we will never forget. The world will truly be a different place without you," the star wrote on Instagram.

"Your life inspired so many women to be who they really are and people everywhere to be open about the anxiety/depression and that it was nothing to be ashamed of. You truly changed the lives of so many," he added. "I am proud to of had you in my life."

In addition, Powell told OK! magazine in June he was "totally devastated" by Gradon's death.

"She had her times when she did suffer with depression, but she's helped so many people through it by being so open with it," he said. "She has been such a role model to so many people."