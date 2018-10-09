Ruby Rose attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Meg" on August 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ruby Rose shared a first photo of herself as Kate Kane, aka Batwoman. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Ruby Rose is giving fans a first glimpse of her Batwoman costume.

The 32-year-old Australian actress shared a photo of herself as Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, ahead of the Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl crossover.

The picture shows Rose striding forward in a black and red bodysuit with a cape and mask. The bat signal can be seen in the background.

"First look," Rose captioned the post, adding bat and heart emojis. "Crossover event December 9 at 8pm ET."

E! News said Rose's costume was designed by Colleen Atwood. Atwood previously designed the signature costumes for Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl.

The annual Arrow-verse crossover will begin production Tuesday in Vancouver, B.C., according to Entertainment Tonight. The three-episode crossover will air Dec. 9, 10 and 11 on The CW.

Rose left Twitter in August following backlash to her casting. Fans objected to Rose playing Batwoman, who will be openly gay in the crossover, despite the actress being lesbian.

"Where on earth did 'Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can't be Batwoman' come from -- has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I've ever read. I came out at 12?" she tweeted before her exit.

Rose is known for playing Stella Carlin on Orange is the New Black, and has appeared in the films xXx: Return of Xander Cage, John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg. She will return in John Wick 3: Parabellum in 2019.