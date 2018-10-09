RuPaul, Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill to judge 'Olympics for entertainment'

James Corden appears onstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (R) perform on NBC's "Today" in New York City on November 17, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Drew Barrymore arrives on the red carpet at Glamour's 2017 Women of the Year Awards on November 13, 2017 in New York City. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

RuPaul is to judge the new CBS competition series, "The World's Best." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- RuPaul, Drew Barrymore and Faith Hill are to serve as judges on the new global talent show, The World's Best.

James Corden is set to host the CBS project, which is being executive produced by Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Voice,) and Mike Darnell (American Idol, Little Big Shots, Ellen's Game of Games.)

It will feature performers across all genres from around the world.

"The World's Best is a new talent competition captured on a scale rarely seen on television. This will be the first and only series where talent from all over the globe takes the stage in front of three American judges and 50 world experts," Darnell said in a statement Monday. "It's exhilarating to embark on this game-changing event with CBS, Mark Burnett and our terrific team here at Warner Horizon."

"The time has come to take talent competition shows to the next level and bring in judges from around the world to decide on the ultimate winner," added Burnett. "It's like the Olympics for entertainment, but you don't have to wait every two years."