RuPaul, Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill to judge 'Olympics for entertainment'

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- RuPaul, Drew Barrymore and Faith Hill are to serve as judges on the new global talent show, The World's Best.
James Corden is set to host the CBS project, which is being executive produced by Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Voice,) and Mike Darnell (American Idol, Little Big Shots, Ellen's Game of Games.)
It will feature performers across all genres from around the world.
"The World's Best is a new talent competition captured on a scale rarely seen on television. This will be the first and only series where talent from all over the globe takes the stage in front of three American judges and 50 world experts," Darnell said in a statement Monday. "It's exhilarating to embark on this game-changing event with CBS, Mark Burnett and our terrific team here at Warner Horizon."
"The time has come to take talent competition shows to the next level and bring in judges from around the world to decide on the ultimate winner," added Burnett. "It's like the Olympics for entertainment, but you don't have to wait every two years."
Talk about the Worlds Best News! @j_corden will host, @drewbarrymore, @Faithhill and I will serve as Judges on the new global talent competition series @theworldsbestcbs coming in #2019! pic.twitter.com/o94prFddBG— RuPaul (@RuPaul) October 8, 2018