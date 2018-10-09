Trending Stories

'Walking Dead' alum Scott Wilson dies ahead of Season 9 cameo
Tina Turner says her husband gave her a kidney
Jodie Whittaker on 'Doctor Who' fame: 'No horror stories yet'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Thom Yorke, Toni Braxton
BTS to receive South Korea's presidential order of cultural merit

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

Nancy McKeon gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Goodbye Google+: Privacy breach spells end of social network
NLDS: Dodgers bounce Braves from postseason
RuPaul, Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill to judge 'Olympics for entertainment'
ALDS: Brock Holt, Red Sox take series lead vs. Yankees
 
Back to Article
/