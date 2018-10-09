Director Ridley Scott is working with TNT on a new sci-fi series called "Raised by Wolves." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Renowned filmmaker Ridley Scott is to make his television directorial debut on TNT's new sci-fi series, Raised by Wolves.

Prisoners scribe and Red Road creator Aaron Guzikowski is onboard as showrunner and writer for the drama about two androids raising human children on another planet.

No casting has been announced yet.

"I'm always searching for new frontiers in the sci-fi genre and have found a true original in Raised by Wolves -- a wholly distinct and imaginative world, full of characters struggling with existential questions: What makes us human? What constitutes a family? And what if we could start over again and erase the mess we've made of our planet? Would we survive? Would we do better?" Scott said in a statement Monday.

Scott, 80, is known for directing the movies The Martian, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, Thelma & Louise, Blade Runner and Alien. He is also a prolific television and film producer.

TNT announced in May that it was partnering with Scott to develop a night of sci-fi programming for the cable network.