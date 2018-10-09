Russell Crowe arrives on the red carpet before the screening of "The Nice Guys" at the 69th annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 15, 2016. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO of FOX Television Stations, arrives at the 18th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards Dinner in New York on October 21, 2008. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Gretchen Carlson arrives at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City on April 26, 2017. File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | License Photo

Naomi Watts is to play broadcast journalist Gretchen Carlson in Showtime's adaptation of "The Loudest Voice in the Room." File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts has been cast as broadcast journalist Gretchen Carlson in Showtime's eight-part adaptation of the Roger Ailes biography, The Loudest Voice in the Room.

Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind actor Russell Crowe is playing Ailes, the late Fox News founder, in the limited series, which he is also executive producing.

"As the first woman to file a sexual harassment suit against Ailes, which led to her firing, Carlson was pivotal in changing the conversation in the U.S. before the #MeToo movement and in bringing down the previously untouchable media titan," a Showtime press release said.

Director Kari Skogland -- whose credits include The Handmaid's Tale -- will start filming the first two episodes next month.

Watts is known for her roles in Twin Peaks, The Glass Castle, Birdman, The Impossible, 21 Grams, King Kong and Le Divorce.

A star-studded film is also in the works, with John Lithgow set to play Ailes and Watts' longtime friend Nicole Kidman to play Carlson.

The ensemble for the movie also includes Kate McKinnon and Margot Robbie in fictional roles, and Charlize Theron as former anchor Megyn Kelly.

Ailes left Fox News in July 2016 following allegations from Carlson and Kelly. He died in May 2017 at the age of 77.

Carlson won a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News and Ailes in September 2016 that resulted in a $20 million settlement from the network.