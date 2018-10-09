Nancy McKeon was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Monday night. Photo courtesy of ABC

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Facts of Life alum Nancy McKeon was the third celebrity cut from Dancing with the Stars Season 27 Monday night.

She and her professional partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy followed previously eliminated contestants Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev, and Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, radio personality Bobby Bones, Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace, model Alexis Ren, singer Tinashe, Dukes of Hazzard and Smallville star John Schneider, Harry Potter icon Evanna Lynch, former NFL star DeMarcus Ware, Disney Channel alum Milo Manheim and Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are the show's hosts. The judges' panel is comprised of Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.